Low latency: How ModernTV accelerated live streaming – and what it takes

While viewers watching traditional TV may already be celebrating a goal, those watching via internet-based television often haven’t seen it yet. Latency – the delay between real-world action and what appears on screen – is one of the most discussed topics in IPTV and OTT services. At ModernTV, a provider of way-paving pay-TV solutions , they decided to take this issue seriously and significantly reduce the time between the event in the stadium and the viewer’s screen.

Delivering live content over the internet involves several technological steps – from encoding and storage to distribution via CDN and final playback on the end device. Each of these stages naturally adds delay. In standard streaming setups, overall latency typically ranges between 30 and 45 seconds.

ModernTV’s goal was to reduce this time as much as possible – without negatively affecting stability or the user experience. They’ve managed to bring latency down to 5–7 seconds, which represents a significant shift within IPTV standards. However, this improvement does come with a few trade-offs.

Reducing Latency: Technical Challenges

Implementing low-latency streaming brings several technological challenges:

Shorter Buffer

Using 1.5 or 2-second video chunks results in a playback buffer of only 5 or 7 seconds. This makes the stream more susceptible to interruptions or quality drops in the case of unstable internet connections.

Reduced Compression Efficiency

Shorter chunks require more frequent keyframes, which reduces compression efficiency. The result is approximately 50 per cent lower visual quality at the same bitrate compared to 10-second chunks.

Increased Computational Load

In addition to low-latency live streams, ModernTV still needs to maintain and process 10-second chunks for features like timeshift and startover. This requires dual transcoding, which increases computational demands and operational costs.

Low latency significantly improves the viewer experience – especially during live sports broadcasts where every second counts. By optimising each step of the content delivery chain – from encoding to playback – ModernTV is able to offer a faster and smoother streaming experience that meets the expectations of modern audiences and service providers alike.

At ModernTV, they see low latency not as an exception, but as the future standard. And ModernTV is doing everything it can to make sure the picture reaches viewers as quickly as possible – in high quality and with minimal delay.

