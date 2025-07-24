Paramount Global, Park County extend deal

Paramount Global, Park County and South Park Digital Studios have announced an expansive renewal with South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for five years, including 50 new episodes, all 26 previous season episodes and extending South Park on Comedy Central and Paramount+ around the world.

In addition, for the first time ever, Paramount+ will become the US home for the South Park library and all new episodes kicking off with the new season debuting on Comedy Central July 23rd and Paramount+ July 24th. Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13th, 1997.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humour and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “They are exceptional talents and trusted partners – we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen,” added McCarthy.

“Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal. We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make South Park for the next five years,” said Stone.

"We are grateful for this opportunity and deeply honoured by the trust placed in us," added Parker.