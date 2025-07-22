Portugal: Streaming services reach new high

In Portugal, streaming services have exploded in popularity, reaching a new high of 52 per cent of the population using them by the end of 2024, according to Marktest’s BStream barometer.

Subscriber numbers continued to climb in early 2025, with 42.2 per cent of Portuguese residents subscribing to at least one platform, led by Netflix, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

This surge in streaming adoption has coincided with a slight dip in traditional pay-TV subscriptions, marking the first decline in 19 years.

While streaming continues to dominate, with 41 per cent of the population subscribing to at least one service by late 2024, there are signs that the rapid growth may be slowing. The number of people considering subscribing to a new streaming service is at a two-year low of 559,000.

Portugal’s unique pay-TV market, heavily reliant on bundled services from providers such as Meo and Nos, has historically discouraged cord-cutting. However, Q1 2025 data from regulator Anacom reveals a significant shift: for the first time since 2006, the number of pay-TV subscriptions stopped increasing.

Audiovisual piracy in Portugal, which is notably higher than the European average according to data from global piracy authority Muso, also likely affects subscription rates for streaming services.

Muso’s recent study highlights a significant surge in film and TV piracy in Portugal, with activity per Internet user surpassing the European norm.