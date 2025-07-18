Lilo & Stitch hits $1bn at Box Office

The Walt Disney Studios’ Lilo & Stitch movie has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office ($416.2 million domestic, $584.8 million international), becoming the first Motion Picture Association (MPA) title of 2025 to reach the milestone.

With this achievement, Disney has released four billion-dollar films in the past 13 months alone with Lilo & Stitch joining Walt Disney Animation’s Moana 2, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, and Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2).

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman, Alan Bergman, commented: “We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people. I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all of our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

Lilo & Stitch, which was released on May 21st, is still playing in cinemas worldwide, and a sequel is already in development. The movie is expected to land on Disney+ towards the end of the summer.

The movie stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee – with Chris Sanders providing the voice of Stitch.