Sky, ITV extend content and platform partnership

Sky and ITV have announced an extension of their partnership, which will see ITV’s content and services remain available across all Sky TV platforms in the UK. Building on decades of collaboration, the renewed agreement means Sky customers can continue to access ITV’s full catalogue of content, integrated into Sky’s TV range.

Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Sky Q viewers will retain access to the ITVX streaming service, as well as all of ITV’s free-to-air linear channels, with the channels and ITV’s on-demand content also available on the Sky Go app. Additionally, Sky Q customers will continue to have a choice between on-demand catch-up content ingested directly into their set top boxes, alongside the ITVX app.

Nick Herm, Group Chief Operating Officer, commented: “This renewed partnership continues to deliver long-term value for both Sky and ITV, ensuring millions of viewers enjoy seamless access to ITV’s content, however they prefer to watch. Whether it’s live TV, streaming or on-demand straight from their box, we’ll continue to bring our customers unmissable TV, all in one place.”

Chris Kennedy, ITV Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer, added: “Our renewed agreement with Sky ensures that ITV’s much-loved programmes continue to reach millions of viewers across the UK through Sky’s platforms. This is a key part of our continued commitment to deliver unmissable content to audiences, wherever and however they choose to watch.”

The agreement means ITV content, such as Trigger Point, Code of Silence, The 1% Club, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Here! and Love Island will continue to sit alongside Sky Originals including The Day of the Jackal, Gangs of London and Sweetpea, as well as Sky’s line up of live sport and programming from partners including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, BBC and Channel 4.

In June, Sky and ITV, alongside Channel 4, also announced their joint intent to launch a new advertising marketplace, which will offer SMEs access to premium on demand and streaming inventory across all three sales houses for the first time.