HBO Max orders another Big Bang Theory spin-off

HBO Max has given a series order to The Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros Television The comedy series will be executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. It is the second spin-off series spawned from The Big Bang Theory following prequel sitcom Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, commented: “We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory. Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team.”

Lorre said: “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory, would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

Penn stated: “I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from Big Bang Theory would watch. I couldn’t resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn’t be more honored to be working with these amazing people.”

Prady said: “The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen. Putting characters we loved from The Big Bang Theory into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, added: “Chuck and Bill have given us one of the most enduring comedies of our time with ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and we can’t wait to see the universe continue with this new series. With the help of Zak — a masterful storyteller — this next iteration promises to capture the essence of what fans loved about the original series, but with a completely fresh twist. We thank our partners HBO Max for joining us on this next adventure.”

The series, which will be filmed in LA, sees comic book store owner Stuart Bloom tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.

The series stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry), and will launch on the HBO Max streaming service on a date TBC.

This week HBO Max reverted back to its original name.