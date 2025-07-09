HBO Max re-rebrand rolls out

Following the announcement in May that the Max streaming service would be returning to its HBO Max branding – the change has now officially rolled out.

The Max website now redirects to hbomax.com, whilst Apple’s App Store includes a new version of the app that notes: “Same app. New-ish name. The plot twist everyone has been waiting for: Max is now HBO Max”.

Users will not have to download a new app, with an automatic update switching over the branding.

A Warner Brod Discovery press release issued in May explained the decision, saying: “Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering. It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach – leaning heavily on consumer data and insights – to best position itself for success.”

HBO Max is scheduled to roll out in 12 new territories this July, whilst a UK launch is planned for Q1 2026.