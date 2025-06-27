Movistar Plus+ expands Spanish Football Super Cup rights

Movistar Plus+ will continue to be the home of the Spanish Football Super Cup in Spain after extending its exclusive agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the next three years (2025-28).

This renewal reinforces the collaboration between the RFEF and Movistar Plus+ in this competition that, since 2020, has been held under the Final Four format and pits the top two teams in La Liga against the two finalists in the Copa del Rey every year.

Year after year, the TV audience for the competition format has consistently grown, making the final one of the most watched matches on the platform.

Daniel Domenjó, CEO of Movistar Plus+, commented: “Movistar Plus+ is “the Home of Football”, and the Super Cup is an audiovisual event that has been growing every year, revalidating the interest in a competition of enormous impact that fits perfectly into our wide range of sports. Working with the RFEF in this endeavour makes us very proud to contribute to the global projection of our best football”.