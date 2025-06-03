Sky launching Glass Air

Sky has unveiled Sky Glass Air, a new TV with 4K picture quality, hands-free voice control, and Sky built in, all streamed over Wi-Fi, with no dish or box required. Glass Air will be available to buy from £6/month for new and existing customers when it goes on sale on June 10th.

With a Sky Essential TV subscription starting from £15/month for new customers which includes Sky TV, Netflix and discovery+, customers can access a wide variety of entertainment along with the smart Sky Glass Air TV experience from £21/month.

Sky Glass Air runs on Sky OS, the smart software that powers Sky Glass Gen 2 (launched in February) and Sky Stream, with Sky suggesting the mid-market TV set is an ideal “option for a second TV in the home for existing customers”.

With a 4K HDR Quantum Dot screen, the slim-framed Sky Glass Air delivers a vibrant picture. Global dimming and contrast enhancement automatically adjust the display for sharp visuals, combined with a Dolby Audio speaker system for rich sound. Glass Air is available in three colours – Sea Green, Carbon Grey and Cotton White – and three sizes, 43”, 55” and 65”.

With hands-free voice control, users cab simply say “Hello Sky…” to turn on the TV, search for shows or genres from Sky and apps, adjust volume, add to Playlist and more. Sky OS learns what viewers like to watch, curating content collections based on viewing habits so there’s always something new to watch. There are now 30 more genre rails on the homepage, which are personalised based on watch history and bring together suggestions of what to watch across Sky content, apps and channels. With personal Playlists, viewers can save all their favourite content from Sky, live TV and apps in one place, ready to watch later. Plus, the Continue Watching rail allows customers to quickly pick up where they left off, whatever channel or app their show is on.

Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW, commented: “With Sky Glass Air, we’re bringing the Sky experience to more people through a beautifully designed TV with stunning picture quality from just £6 a month. It’s all about giving people better for less: more choice, great tech, and the content they love, without compromising on quality. From the ultimate performance of Glass Gen 2 to the incredible value of Air, there’s now a Sky Glass to suit everyone, whether you’re new to Sky or already with us.”