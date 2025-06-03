Barb: Paramount+ sees biggest Q4 growth in UK SVoD subs

Barb, the industry’s standard for understanding what people watch, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20.1 million UK homes (67.5 per cent) had access to an SVoD service in Q1 2025. This is a slight increase from 20 million UK homes in Q4 2024.

The service-level subscriptions data are as follows:

Netflix : 17.4 million UK homes (59.2 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q1 2025, up from 17.1 million in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, 28 per cent of Netflix homes were on its ad tier: 4.8 million UK homes (16.4 per cent), slightly up from 4.7 million in Q4 2024.

: 17.4 million UK homes (59.2 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q1 2025, up from 17.1 million in Q4 2024.

Prime Video : 13.4 million UK homes (45.7 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q1 2025, slightly up from 13.3 million in Q4 2024. Due to a different approach to moving homes to its ad tier, in Q1 2025, 87 per cent of Prime Video homes were on its ad tier: 11.7 million UK homes (39.9 per cent), slightly up from 11.6 million in Q4 2024.

: 13.4 million UK homes (45.7 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q1 2025, slightly up from 13.3 million in Q4 2024.

Disney+ : 7.3 million UK homes (24.8 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q1 2025, down from 7.6 million in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, 23 per cent of Disney+ homes were on its ad tier: 1.7 million UK homes (5.8 per cent), up from 1.5 million in Q4 2024.

: 7.3 million UK homes (24.8 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q1 2025, down from 7.6 million in Q4 2024.

Discovery+ : 3.1 million UK homes (10.6 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q1 2025, level with Q4 2024.

: 3.1 million UK homes (10.6 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q1 2025, level with Q4 2024. Paramount+ : 3.1 million UK homes (10.5 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q1 2025, up from 2.7 million in Q4 2024.

: 3.1 million UK homes (10.5 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q1 2025, up from 2.7 million in Q4 2024. Apple TV+ : 2.7 million UK homes (9.1 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2025, slightly up from 2.6 million in Q4 2024.

: 2.7 million UK homes (9.1 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2025, slightly up from 2.6 million in Q4 2024. NOW: 1.8 million UK homes (6.2 per cent) had access to NOW in Q1 2025, down from 2 million in Q4 2024.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “20.1 million UK homes accessed at least one pure-play VoD service in Q1 2025, showing continued stability in the market. The number of homes with two or more services grew for the first time since Q2 2024, reaching a new high watermark of almost 14.1 million homes. Paramount+ was the service with the largest growth in the absolute number of homes, adding 430k over the quarter to stand +16 per cent on Q4 2024 and +19 per cent on Q1 2024. The latest series of 1923 was a notable content release for the service in Q1, but another factor may be the release of Yellowstone series 1-4 on Netflix at the end of January. During Q1, series five of Yellowstone accounts for five of the top ten most-viewed programmes on Paramount+ that were not new releases. Potentially those viewing on Netflix went on to join Paramount+ to find out what happens at the end of the series.”