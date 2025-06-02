India’s telcos contend satellite spectrum charges

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the trade body representing India’s telcos, is reported to written to DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, arguing that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendation that satellite spectrum be charged at 4 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) fails to ensure a level-playing field between satellite operators and traditional terrestrial service providers, suggesting move was based on “flawed assumptions”.

They contend it would give satellite operators an unfair advantage while undermining the sustainability of traditional terrestrial services and that setting the satellite spectrum charge at 4 per cent of AGR, lower than what terrestrial operators have historically paid and creates an uneven competitive landscape.

According to COAI, TRAI has underestimated the potential capacity and market impact of satellite networks, especially those such as Starlink and Project Kuiper.

TRAI Chairman A K Lahoti, in dismissing the telcos’ concerns, suggests that satellite and terrestrial networks are fundamentally different, and satcom services are meant to complement, not compete with, traditional networks.