Ofcom consults on Starlink spectrum usage

UK comms regulator Ofcom is consulting on a proposal to issue fixed-term spectrum licences to enable Starlink to use E band frequencies for Non-geostationary Orbit (NGSO) gateway earth stations at three sites in the UK. This is to expand backhaul capacity to support satellite broadband services.

Ofcom notes that take-up of satellite broadband is rising, and it can be particularly valuable for connecting people in areas where they are less likely to have access to fast and reliable broadband services. It can also help increase choice and competition in the broadband market.

Starlink has requested temporary authorisation to use E band (71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz) spectrum at three of its existing gateway sites:

Morn Hill, Hampshire

Wherstead, Suffolk

Woodwalton, Cambridgeshire

Ofcom proposes to grant these temporary authorisations, which would expire on December 31st, 2028. They would be subject to technical conditions to protect existing uses for Fixed Service and the Earth Exploration Satellite Service (passive).

Subject to these conditions, Ofcom’s view is that issuing these licences on a temporary basis should not unduly affect other services using E band and adjacent frequencies.

Ofcom welcomes responses to the consultation by June 27th, 2025.