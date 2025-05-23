5 scores FTA England cricket deal

UK commercial PSB 5 has signed a new four-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to bring four live international T20 cricket fixtures to free-to-air TV annually for UK viewers to enjoy.

As part of the deal, viewers will have the opportunity to watch and stream on 5 two international England Men’s fixtures and two international England Women’s fixtures across the Spring and Summer months. The matches will be simulcast with Sky Sports, ensuring wide accessibility for cricket fans.

5 will also stream highlights from county cricket’s T20 Vitality Blast competition across the season.

The first Vitality IT20 internationals to be aired will be England Women vs. West Indies Women on May 26th, followed by England Men vs. West Indies Men on June 8th. England Women vs. India Women will be aired on June 28th and finally, England Men vs. South Africa Men on September 14th.

The channel previously broadcast the England cricket team’s highlights every summer from 2006 to 2019 and was the terrestrial home of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ECB to bring live T20 cricket to free-to-air TV,” declared Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer at 5. “This collaboration brings a summer of live T20 cricket to our audience across the UK and adds to our growing sports offering.”

“With the international season getting underway this week, we’re delighted to welcome 5 back to cricket as the free-to-air TV home for four of the summer’s big IT20 clashes,” added Tony Singh, ECB Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re delighted that this partnership also means that for the first time, viewers will be able to watch regular broadcast highlights of county cricket’s T20 Vitality Blast through 5’s streaming service.”

The deal positions 5 as the free-to-air home for live English International T20 cricket and adds to its growing sports portfolio. Most recently, 5 announced that it has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2025 World Seniors Snooker Championship and a partnership deal with DAZN to provide live coverage of 23 out of the 63 matches from this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.