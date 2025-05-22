Report: Fewer original series on streamers since end of peak TV

Digital i has released its latest Trend Report: Are You Still Watching? exploring the state of the post ‘peak TV’ content landscape, the metrics used to evaluate streaming shows, and how content delivery can impact show success.

The report presents case studies examining shows that secured recommissions and those which were not renewed, shining light on the rising number of productions based on existing IP and the value of building a regional hit.

Some of the key takeaways include:

According to Digital i research, since the end of 2023, the number of original series launched on major global streamers Netflix, Disney+, Max and Prime Video has declined, with 279 original shows launched in 2024, compared with 395 in 2022, across measured territories.

Netflix was the only service to have more shows (14) based on original concepts enter its top 25 of 2024 (ranked by number of accounts that viewed a show) than titles based on existing IP.

Digital i has tracked declining viewing share to original content, with viewing to licensed content overtaking viewing to originals in Q3 2023 across measured services and markets.

Part of this increased viewing to licensed content can be attributed to a nostalgia TV trend and the continuing popularity of legacy US dramas and sitcoms.

Library shows such as House M.D. still cut through, while viewers watched more than two billion hours of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy globally in 2024.

Video game adaptation Fallout was one of the top performing shows for Prime Video in 2024, with a 67 per cent completion rate

Netflix series The Gentlemen (pictured) sec ured a renewal with a 61 per cent completion rate. In comparison, Kaos scored a completion rate of 47 per cent and did not secure a renewal.

In 2024, streaming show season ones that contained between 3-6 episodes had the highest average completion rates 48 per cent , while season ones with 11-15 episodes recorded an average of just 26 per cent.

Digital i measures Netflix, Prime Video, Max and Disney+ viewing across territories including: UK, US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.