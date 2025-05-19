Paramount launching Wrestling Central FAST channel

Paramount Global Content Distribution is launching an all wrestling FAST channel, branded Wrestling Central, which will go live soon on The Roku Channel in the US and Canada.

The new channel will feature new weekly matches from WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) along with an extensive library of archive content including classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials and documentaries.

“We are thrilled to be launching a new wrestling FAST channel which includes WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to a wider audience,” commented Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount and President, Republic Pictures. “This new FAST Channel premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel from two of the most exciting wrestling promotions will offer fans an exclusive and unique destination to catch both new, action-packed matches along with hundreds of hours of classic library content.”

Currently in its third season, WOW – Women Of Wrestling is an all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by sports executive Jeanie Buss and GLOW founder David McLane. Led by the larger-than-life WOW stars and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication. It is the only all-female wrestling organiaation with a global footprint, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The NWA is the most legendary promotion in pro wrestling history, the oldest wrestling brand in the world. Founded in 1948 in the Midwest, it was the sole governing body for professional wrestling until the 1960s and remained the most influential body until the mid-1980s. It has been home to iconic stars such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Dory & Terry Funk, Sting, Kerry Von Erich and current NWA World Champions Thom Latimer and Kenzie Paige. In 2017, rock star and frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, purchased the NWA to restore the alliance. Now with packed matches all over the US, streaming on X and YouTube as well as an unscripted television series on Peacock, the NWA is once more a force in professional wrestling.