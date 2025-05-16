Channel 4, TNT Sports score Women’s FA Cup deals

The Football Association has agreed the first-ever stand-alone broadcast deal for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup with the competition airing on TNT Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland from the 2025/26 season.

The three-season deal will deliver a significant uplift in the number of matches that are broadcast live across the season of the competition, with a guarantee of live coverage from the First Round onwards.

The new deal will provide greater exposure to clubs from across the women’s football pyramid, with TNT Sports broadcasting 19 matches across the season. Starting in October 2025, this includes one match in the First Round and one in the Second Round, marking the first time in history that these rounds of the competition will be broadcast on television. Channel 4 will televise one match per round from the Third Round, with all six matches including the final co-exclusive on TNT Sports.

“This is a significant moment for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup,” declared Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of The FA. “We have two broadcast partners who are deeply committed to growing the competition and taking it to new audiences over the next three seasons. Channel 4 and TNT are brilliant sports broadcasters and are the perfect combination for this very special tournament. We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to continuing to grow women’s football together.”

The Adobe Women’s FA Cup’s partnership with TNT Sports follows the four-year agreement made between the broadcaster and the Emirates FA Cup earlier this season, with TNT also holding the rights for the FA Youth Cup.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Channel 4 will be bringing the excitement of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup to football fans across the UK,” commented Pete Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent and dedication of women’s football teams nationwide. By offering free-to-air coverage, we can reach wider audiences, inspire the next generation of footballers, and celebrate the rising prominence of women’s sport.”

“Welcoming the Adobe Women’s FA Cup to join the men’s competition on TNT Sports underlines our ongoing commitment to partner with and grow women’s sport across the sporting calendar – from football to rugby, cycling, tennis and more,” added Scott Young, SVP Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports. “Starting with our team of passionate football storytellers, TNT Sports is excited by the opportunity to showcase the full breadth and power of women’s football stories – from grassroots through to the elite level. We look forward to bringing the two competitions together and deliver an ambition to show more FA Cup coverage than ever before, to innovate in our coverage and promotion, and to give the women’s game a fantastic platform to reach millions of fans on TNT Sports.”