Prime Video offers AI-powered dubbing

Prime Video has announced that it will begin offering AI-aided dubbing on licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise.

Effective immediately, AI-aided dubbing in English and Latin American Spanish is available initially on 12 movies and series, including titles such as El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mamá Lora and Long Lost.

“At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers’ experience with practical and useful AI innovation,” commented Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable.”

“This AI-aided pilot programme is a hybrid approach to dubbing in which localisation professionals collaborate with AI to ensure quality control,” Amaxon explained. “AI-aided processes like this one, which incorporate the right amount of human expertise, can enable localisation for titles that would not otherwise be accessible to customers”.