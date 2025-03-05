Study: Multi-generational viewers switching to streaming

FreeWheel, a Comcast company and technology platform for the video advertising industry, has released the findings from a new study, CTV Barometer, carried out with GWI — the consumer insights tech company.

The research shows that streaming TV is rapidly becoming a popular way to consume content, regardless of age. Across 630 million streamers in the 11 countries studied, 74 per cent stream content via connected TV (CTV), representing 1 hour 47 minutes of streaming per day. Almost half of the global consumers, aged 16–64, who were surveyed, said they watch TV streaming platforms at least once a month, and one-third (30 per cent) do it once a week, primarily via a smart TV.



The study, which explored the preferences and consumption habits across premium video audiences globally, uncovered new generational and geographical trends, while offering insights for content owners and advertisers into the impact of ad-supported streaming on the premium video landscape and consumers’ entertainment choices.

Expanding on existing research, which describes Gen Z’s video consumption habits as flexible and multiplatform, the study underscores the growing impact of the TV screen on younger viewers’ habits: over half of Gen Z respondents (54 per cent) said they structure their evenings around the TV set. This is true across all age groups surveyed, indicating viewing habits are more uniform than often thought and importantly, shaped by shared experiences: 60 per cent of the global viewers surveyed said that they regularly watch content with partners or family.



Diving deeper into the types of content, consumers are not just attracted to the latest releases or blockbuster movies and series. The data shows that the majority of viewers, including 64 per cent of Gen Z, enjoy watching or re-watching classic shows and series on TV. The finding emphasises the importance for brands of integrating this type of content in their media plans if they are to successfully reach their target audience.



Not only are younger viewers catching up with the older generations on streaming TV consumption, but they do so purposefully, showing a preference for watching TV in the evening, a prime time for engagement and social viewing,” commented Emmanuel Josserand, Senior Director, Brand, Agency, and Industry Relations at FreeWheel. “Dispelling concerns of lost Gen Z audiences, the research shows the power of streaming TV inventories in bringing generations of viewers together, and the value this brings to both advertisers and broadcasters.”

Ad experience preferences

The study also found that attitudes towards the acceptance of ads also seem to have shifted, as 68 per cent of global Gen Z viewers find advertising in premium video content more appealing if tailored to their needs and interests, versus 39 per cent of the 55–64 group; while 47 per cent are more likely to share data to receive personalised TV ad experiences than their older counterparts (23 per cent). There’s more alignment between age groups on the frequency of ads, with the majority in favour of a balanced ad exposure before and during the content.



“The study emphasises how Gen Z viewers, despite being digital natives, are adopting the changing TV ecosystem.” Emmanuel Josserand said. “Recognising and understanding this elasticity in habits and preferences is crucial to advertisers if they are to realise the golden opportunity offered by ad-supported streaming channels.”