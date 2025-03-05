The Disney Company is to let go of around six per cent of staff at its ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks units.

The layoffs will effect some 200 employees and is being made to save costs on divisions that now aren’t seen as important in the ongoing shift to streaming.

As part of the move, ABC will reportedly merge 20/20 and Nightline into one unit, which will result in lost jobs. The news network is also reportedly shutting down the news site 538, which currently employs about 15 people, reports WSJ.

As for the Disney Entertainment Networks unit, WSJ says its scheduling and planning units – which is home to the FX cable channel – will see job cuts.