Vevo partners with AudienceProject

Vevo, the music video network, has announced a partnership with AudienceProject, a provider of audience measurement and research solutions to leverage its SaaS platform for always-on cross-media measurement, including its new integration for YouTube measurement.

With AudienceProject, Vevo can now measure the deduplicated reach and frequency of ad campaigns across its entire network – on mobile, desktop and CTV (connected TV) – including YouTube and Vevo’s linear FAST channels on services, such as Samsung TV Plus and Rakuten.

“Vevo connects advertisers to engaged audiences through our vast library of premium, star-powered music videos. With our multi-platform, multi-screen distribution that includes both YouTube and FAST, it’s of paramount importance that we can measure ad campaigns holistically, as one. By working with AudienceProject, the first cross-media measurement partner in the UK to provide third-party cross-media reach measurement of YouTube campaigns across all devices, we can glean new insights, especially around incremental reach,” commented Rich Brant, senior director, Advanced TV, Strategy & Partnerships, Vevo. “The new capability allows advertisers to evaluate their campaigns cohesively in one comprehensive report – a vital development for ad buyers who are navigating an increasingly fragmented media landscape. Fragmentation has affected targeting hard-to-reach digital natives and younger consumers in particular. Platforms like YouTube have become top viewing destinations on the TV screen, with continuous viewership growth. While advertisers know that they should surround themselves with timely and high-quality pop culture content, fragmentation makes it difficult to understand the true reach and impact of their campaigns running within this content. In today’s streaming world, one video can be accessed through various platforms, as well as screens and devices. However, our new partnership with AudienceProject helps remove these siloes, piece them together – and deliver one report, for one campaign.”

Martyn Bentley, commercial director UK, AudienceProject, added: “We are proud that Vevo has chosen AudienceProject as a key audience measurement partner. Vevo understands the value of cross-media measurement and how it can help advertisers reach their audiences more effectively. We are excited that we can also help Vevo validate the value of its online video and CTV inventory to help its advertisers deploy and optimise their media budgets to the optimal level.”

Vevo’s partnership with AudienceProject is set to expand to additional European territories in 2025.