Nilesat’s profits grow 32%

Nilesat’s total operating revenue amounted to $101.14 million at the end of December 2024, compared to $101.82 million (€97.2m) in 2023. The Cairo-based satellite operator generated net profits worth $57.68 million in 2024, up 31.83 per cent YoY from $43.754 million, according to a formal statement to the Cairo stock exchange.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company enjoyed a 26.77 per cent YoY higher net profit after tax at $40.661 million, compared to $32.074 million.

Nilesat is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that offers services related to satellite radio and television broadcasting, in addition to broadband internet. Nilesat and Eutelsat have recently held discussions to explore a strategic partnership.