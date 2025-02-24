Eutelsat backs 5G for satellite

February 21st saw Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat downgraded again. This time the review came from investment bank Goldman Sachs, who advised Eutelsat shareholders to ‘Sell’ from analyst Andrew Lee.

On the upside, however, Eutelsat has announced what it describes as the “world’s first 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) connection leveraging its OneWeb LEO satellites”.

The achievement comes with help from MediaTek and Airbus Defence & Space. “The tests pave the way for deployment of the 5G NTN standard, which will result in future satellite and terrestrial interoperability within a large ecosystem, lowering the cost of access and enabling the use of satellite broadband for 5G devices around the world,” says a joint statement.

The trial used Eutelsat OneWeb satellites, with the MediaTek NR NTN test chipset, and NR NTN test gNB provided by ITRI, implementing the 3GPP Release 17 specifications. Sharp, Rhode & Schwarz provided the antenna array and test equipment and the LEO satellites, built by Airbus, carry transponders, with Ku-band service link, Ka-band feeder link, and adopt the Earth-moving beams concept. During the trial, the 5G user terminal successfully connected to the 5G core via the satellite link and exchanged traffic.

With the integration of 5G standards shared and accepted by the entire mobile industry, all compatible satellite constellations will naturally and seamlessly complement terrestrial networks, said Eutelsat, enabling “truly ubiquitous connectivity” with economies of scale, and opening up new markets for smartphones, the automotive industry and the Internet-of-Things.

Arlen Kassighian, Chief Engineering Officer at Eutelsat Group, commented: “These trials show the commitment of Eutelsat Group in developing and adopting new technologies, in order to provide the best possible services to our customers, in collaboration with trusted partners. 5G NTN will be a key feature of the IRIS2 constellation, and Eutelsat is at the forefront of this innovation and active member of the ecosystem. We are proud to be the first satellite operator to demonstrate the 5G air interface working on a commercial fleet in Ku-band and paving the way for new applications in future constellations.”