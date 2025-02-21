Reichert promoted to Sport1 MD

Sport1, the German FTA channel, has announced that Matthias Reichert, previously Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Member of the Management, has been appointed Managing Director of Sport1 with immediate effect.

Reichert has been an integral part of Sport1 (formerly DSF Deutsches SportFernsehen) since 2004, holding various leadership positions in sales, agency, management, new business and investment. As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Member of the Management since April 2019, he played an important role in expanding SPORT1’s sales operations across TV and digital platforms. More recently, he led the development of the SPORT1 Ventures and the New Business programme.

Reichert succeeds Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, who will continue in his role as Managing Director of Sport1 Medien Holding as 50 per cent shareholder of Sport1 as well as being responsible for other strategic projects within the Group.

Sport1 is currently undergoing a significant transformation, integrating entertainment and sports to reach a broader audience and enhance viewer engagement. Since Acunmedya’s acquisition of a 50 per cent stake, Sport1 has been shifting its programming toward a more entertainment-focused portfolio while maintaining its foundation in sports broadcasting.

Ebru Atasav Tahrancı, CEO of Acunmedya, commented: “Having been part of SPORT1’s story for over 20 years, we trust Matthias Reichert to be the bridge between the former SPORT1 and its transformed future. We count on his leadership to guide SPORT1’s evolution from a beloved sports channel into a leading entertainment and sports destination, expanding its reach and engaging diverse audiences through the combined strengths of SPORT1 and Acunmedya. At the same time, we sincerely thank Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer for his contributions and efforts during the integration phase following our acquisition. As he refocuses on his primary responsibilities at our co-shareholder SPORT1 Medien, he will continue to drive key initiatives within the Sport1 Medien Group with his expertise, while he remains actively involved in our strong partnership. We wish him all the best for this task.”

Bernhard Burgener, CEO of Highlight Communications, added: “With Matthias Reichert, we are delighted to have gained a long-standing management personality who will drive the further development of Sport1 with his experience and innovative strength. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer for the many years of valuable cooperation, who has made a significant contribution to the expansion of SPORT1 into a multichannel platform in recent years. We are delighted that he will continue to contribute his experience and expertise as Managing Director to the SPORT1 Medien Group (Holding) and wish him further success.”