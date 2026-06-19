Sky Sports to air 6 matches from Premier League 2026/27 opening weekend

Sky Sports has confirmed that it will show six matches from the opening weekend of the 2027/27 Premier League exclusively live, including the opening fixture at the Emirates Stadium between champions Arsenal and Championship winners Coventry City – back in the Premier League for the first time in 25 years. The weekend will also see two all-London clashes on Sky Sports as Brentford host Spurs and Fulham take on local rivals Chelsea.

Sky Sports will have at least 215 exclusively live Premier League games again this season as part of a rights deal lasting until May 2029, with at least four matches every game week. The slots secured under the current partnership between Sky Sports and the Premier League include Friday nights, Saturday evening, every Sunday fixture and Monday nights. On Sundays, Sky Sports will again offer a Multivew option at 14.00 allowing fans to follow the action across multiple fixtures on one channel.

All 10 matches on the final day of the Premier League season will also again be live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports opening weekend fixtures:

Friday 21 August

Arsenal vs Coventry City – 8pm

Saturday 22 August

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur – 5:30pm

Sunday 23 August

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth – 2pm

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa – 2pm

Newcastle United vs Liverpool – 4:30pm

Monday 24 August

Fulham vs Chelsea – 8pm