Netflix signs deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media Television

Netflix has announced a multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media Television — the multi-platform media company founded by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. As part of the deal, the team behind Proximity Media TV will exclusively develop new series for Netflix.

“We started Proximity Media with a simple goal: to tell event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects. As we continue to expand Proximity’s television business, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, a company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to distinctive creators and original storytelling,” said Proximity Media founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Ohanian in a joint statement. “We look forward to working alongside Bela, Jinny, Nne and the entire Netflix team as we bring a new generation of stories to audiences around the world.”

“Proximity Media has built a remarkable reputation for championing visionary creators and producing stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” added Jinny Howe, Netflix Head of US and Canada Scripted Series. “The company’s founders — Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian — have cultivated an award-winning television division that continues to push the boundaries of storytelling. We are excited to welcome the entire Proximity team to Netflix and look forward to bringing their next slate of groundbreaking series to life alongside Nne Ebong and our studio team.”

Proximity Media Television’s division has created fan-favourite series including Marvel Studios’ Ironheart on Disney+, the National Geographic docuseries Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time, which reached #1 on Hulu and is National Geographic’s most-watched series ever in the US on Disney Streaming, and the animated series Eyes of Wakanda – also on Disney+. Under the leadership of VP of Television Simone Harris, the company is currently producing pilots for the new The X-Files series starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as the live-action adaptation of Southern Bastards, starring Kevin Bacon.

Ryan Coogler wrote, directed, and produced the feature Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, the highest grossing original feature of 2025, amassing over $365 million globally. Prior to this, his Marvel film Black Panther became the highest grossing domestic release of 2018. Coogler also wrote and directed the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his additional directing credits include Creed and his debut feature Fruitvale Station.

Ohanian is an Academy Award–nominated and Golden Globe–winning screenwriter and producer. He served as a producer on Sinners, and was an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, Eyes on Wakanda, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam a New Legacy, and Creed III. Ohanian co-wrote and produced Searching with his wife and producing partner Natalie Qasabian and director Aneesh Chaganty. He also co-wrote and produced Run and Missing, the standalone sequel to Searching.

Zinzi Coogler is an Academy Award–nominated and Golden Globe–winning producer. She served as a producer on Sinners, and is executive producer on Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam a New Legacy, and Creed III.