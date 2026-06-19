Channel 4 expands partnership with Google Display & Video 360

Channel 4 has deepened its existing partnership with Google Display & Video 360 to launch a new Private Marketplace (PMP) that will see Google Audiences overlaid on Channel 4 inventory. Delivered in collaboration with Omnicom, Channel says this programmatic offering further strengthens its advertiser accessibility strategy.

The launch allows advertisers to reach viewers based on their long-term interests using Google Audiences. Campaigns can therefore combine Channel 4’s programming with increased audience signals and measurement, in a way that protects viewer’s data.

David Amodio, Head of Sales at Channel 4, commented: “This is another important step in making Channel 4 easier to buy and more effective for advertisers who come to us for our trusted, premium, broadcaster content. We’re focused on being advertiser-led and agency aligned by building on our existing partnership with Google Display & Video 360, creating a more accessible and more addressable offer for the brands and agencies we work with.”

Vicky Fox, Chief Planning Officer at Omnicom Media UK, added: “Addressable targeting is no longer a future state. This partnership enables our buyers to unify targeting strategies across video environments from a single platform. We’re giving brands the strategic advantage to connect with relevant consumers by leveraging data driven targeting across broadcast quality inventory. This integration is a critical step forward in accelerating addressability, influencing consumer action, and shows the progressiveness of Channel 4 leaning into programmatic technology.”