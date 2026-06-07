Ghostbusters: Night Shift series coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced that Ghostbusters: Night Shift, a new animated series based on the celebrated Ghostbusters franchise, will debut exclusively on the streaming platform in 2027. The new series marks the next chapter in the franchise’s ghoul-catching legacy, bringing supernatural comedy and paranormal action back to animation.

The series -a joint production between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation – will be executive produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd. Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original Ghostbusters features, and Kenan co-wrote the franchise’s most recent installments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024).

This will mark the third time the Ghostbusters universe has gone animated. The Real Ghostbusters ran for six season between 1986 and 1991, followed by Extreme Ghostbusters which aired for a single season in 1997.