AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon for satellite JV

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have an agreement “in principle” to form a new joint venture which aims to help end wireless dead zones in the US, including in rural areas, by pooling limited spectrum resources to increase capacity, improve the customer experience, and help satellite providers reach more customers through a unified platform.

The JV remains subject to negotiating definitive agreements between the parties and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Collectively, satellite services function as supplementary components to the core wireless services customers depend on. By collaborating on this JV, the partners said they are seeking to enhance convenience for their customers, enable competition and foster innovation and growth within the industry.