AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon for satellite JV
May 14, 2026
AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have an agreement “in principle” to form a new joint venture which aims to help end wireless dead zones in the US, including in rural areas, by pooling limited spectrum resources to increase capacity, improve the customer experience, and help satellite providers reach more customers through a unified platform.
The JV remains subject to negotiating definitive agreements between the parties and satisfying customary closing conditions.
Collectively, satellite services function as supplementary components to the core wireless services customers depend on. By collaborating on this JV, the partners said they are seeking to enhance convenience for their customers, enable competition and foster innovation and growth within the industry.
“Our goal is to make staying connected simple, no matter where you are — on a rural highway, in a national park, on a boat, or during an emergency. By joining with other carriers, we’re bringing our combined expertise to accelerate our customers’ access to reliable, and always-on coverage everywhere. This collaboration not only makes connectivity easier; it strengthens America’s communications leadership,” commented John Stankey, Chairman and CEO, AT&T.
“Having launched the first nationwide, satellite-powered direct-to-device network for text and data [with Starlink], we’ve seen firsthand how critical reliable connectivity can be when America needs it most. With the expansion of satellite constellations, soon to be supported by multiple space-based operators, this JV will use expanded capacity and improved performance to deliver the best possible service to customers. This partnership will also make it easier for satellite operators to deliver a broader range of direct-to-device experiences and help accelerate innovation across the wireless and satellite industries. Together, we’re aiming to advance a future where America stays connected in more places, with fewer dead zones and greater access to the products and experiences people rely on every day,” added Srini Gopalan, President and CEO, T-Mobile.
“Customers’ daily lives depend on our services. To thrive in today’s world, staying connected is essential. We are not just closing gaps on a map, we are building resilient digital infrastructure that meets the changing needs of our customers, no matter where life takes them. This partnership gives customers more options, continues to strengthen America’s infrastructure and increases competition for satellite providers,” said Dan Schulman, CEO, Verizon.
Responding to the announcement, Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “AST SpaceMobile is happy to see how the industry is preparing to enable space-based cellular broadband connectivity to every American. We plan to be a key enabler of this transformation as we continue to grow our global network in low Earth orbit and expand available spectrum to our network.”