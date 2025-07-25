Starlink, T-Mobile D2C goes live over US

Starlink’s direct-to-consumer cellular service, in conjunction with T-Mobile, is now live across the US and not just for T-Mobile clients.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced that the Starlink-powered service is officially out of its beta-testing phase, though it only supports text messaging and location-sharing at the moment.

T-Satellite is currently available as a standalone subscription payment. It’s being offered at $10 (€8.52) per month for a “limited time,” before increasing to $15 per month. It also comes included for customers on T-Mobile’s $100 per month top tier Experience Beyond or older Go5G plans.

A smartphone should automatically ‘find’ T-Satellite when no other cellular coverage is available, provided the user is out of doors and has clear line-of-sight to the sky (no trees).

T-Mobile’s support site says the system’s ability to send pictures is available on “most” Android phones, and the company plans on adding support for more cellular devices soon.