Research: Paramount/WBD would reach 57% of US broadband homes

Parks Associates’ latest streaming video research highlights that Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) would extend the combined company’s reach to 57 per cent of all US internet households. This deal would put it on par with the four streaming giants (Netflix, Google, Prime Video and Disney) which each reach nearly 60 per cent of all consumers via their various platforms and services.

According to data from Parks Associates’ Streaming Video Tracker, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of US internet households use Netflix, making it the most widely adopted streaming ecosystem. Amazon follows closely, with 61 per cent of households engaging across its portfolio, including Prime Video and MGM+, while YouTube’s suite of services reaches 61 per cent of households as well. Disney’s multi-platform strategy, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, drives adoption among 58 per cent of households.

“There is a clear shift in how consumers engage with streaming content,” commented Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment Research, Parks Associates. “Unless you are Netflix, it’s no longer about a single flagship service. Success increasingly depends on building a broad ecosystem of complementary offerings that keep viewers within a single brand family.”

Parks Associates data also shows strong performance from hybrid and legacy media conglomerates. Fox, Comcast (Peacock), and Roku continue to build meaningful engagement through niche and free streaming platforms.

The findings reinforce several major trends shaping the streaming industry:

Ecosystem Advantage: Companies offering multiple services under one brand are better positioned to retain and grow audiences.

Companies offering multiple services under one brand are better positioned to retain and grow audiences. Aggregation Strategy: Bundling across SVoD, AVoD and live content is becoming a key competitive differentiator.

Bundling across SVoD, AVoD and live content is becoming a key competitive differentiator. Discovery Innovation: Improved navigation, recommendations, and AI-driven personalisation will be critical to reducing churn.

Parks Associates expects further consolidation and deeper integration across streaming portfolios as competition intensifies.