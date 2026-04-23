Disney transports brands back to 80s world Rutshire to mark Rivals Season 2

The Walt Disney Company has announced that four brands are on board and joining forces with season two of International Emmy and BAFTA Award winning Hulu Original series, Rivals, bringing seamless, integrated brand storytelling moments to the world of Rutshire.

These are the first product integration deals struck with Disney Advertising for a scripted Hulu Original on Disney+ in the UK, building out opportunities for brands to work with Disney Advertising on compelling and creative ways to align themselves to Disney+’s portfolio of content

Waitrose will be featured as an immersive backdrop in a scene in the series, with 80s branding, shopfront and packaging lovingly recreated by the production team working closely with the supermarket’s brand experts and archivists. Waitrose will also launch a product range bringing back the 80s power lunch featuring Rivals branding in-store from April 27th, including themed sandwiches, canned cocktails, crisps, ice-cream and tote bags in a campaign celebrating ‘Noshtalgia.’

2026 is also the celebration of 50 years of GTI, so Volkswagen has collaborated with Disney Advertising to sponsor all episodes of Rivals on Disney+ in the UK (including series one) with branded idents, alongside providing an authentic 80’s Golf GTI Cabriolet for the production of series two to bring the world of Rivals to life. Consumer activity also includes a social campaign and fan competition.

PG Tips’ iconic mascot, Monkey, has been given a bold new Rivals‑inspired look, featured across limited‑edition packs available nationwide. Consumers can also enter to win one of just 3,000 exclusive Rivals‑inspired Monkeys through an on‑pack competition. The campaign will be brought to life through in‑store activations and a playful above‑the‑line campaign encouraging consumers to ‘Keep it PG’, tapping into the tone and spirit of the series.

Bombay Sapphire Gin will also be featured as in-scene product integration for the second batch of episodes which will follow later in the year on Disney+.

Annabelle Canwell, VP Partnerships, Disney Advertising EMEA, commented: “From shoulder-pads and excess to shiny cars; the 80s really had it all – making Dame Jilly Cooper’s vibrant world the perfect backdrop to bring leading brands closer to both the story and our audience through our first-ever product integrations in a scripted UK Hulu Original. From sponsorship around the shows on Disney+, to authentic on-screen product integration, as well as event activations, promotions, social and custom content, brands have multiple opportunities to connect with our highly engaged audience in ways that feel both timely and relevant.”

The first season of Rivals has become the streamer’s most successful general entertainment premiere on Disney+ in the UK to date.

The second season continues the adaptation of the late Dame Jilly Cooper’s beloved novel, Rivals, introducing the glamorous world of polo and surprising new twists, alongside heightened boardroom drama and deeper romantic entanglements. The Hulu Original series will return in two six-episode batches, the first will debut on May 15th with a three-episode premiere and the second batch will follow later in the year on Disney+.

In the upcoming season, the battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?