Telefónica prevails over Vodafone in Disney+ dispute 

Spain’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has dismissed a complaint filed by Vodafone Spain against Telefónica over the integration of Disney+ into its pay-TV platform, Movistar+.

Vodafone had argued that the agreement amounted to a form of hidden exclusivity, potentially restricting competition. However, the regulator – chaired by Cani Fernández – found no evidence of wrongdoing, closing the case with no possibility of appeal through administrative channels.

Should Vodafone wish to pursue the matter further, it would need to file a judicial appeal before Spain’s National Court within two months.

Orange España later joined the complaint, submitting additional information related to the alleged practices, but the CNMC likewise found no breach of competition rules.

On January 16th, after nearly six years of proceedings, the CNMC’s Competition Directorate proposed not to open sanctioning proceedings and to close the case. This recommendation was formally endorsed by the Competition Chamber of the CNMC Council at its meeting on March 17th.

In its original complaint, Vodafone claimed that Telefónica’s agreement with Disney – under which Disney+ was bundled with Movistar+ – was restrictive, as it was the only such deal between Disney and a telecom operator in Spain for several months. Vodafone argued that the arrangement significantly reduced the already limited competitive pressure that rival operators could exert in the pay-TV market and, indirectly, in electronic communications, particularly given the prevalence of bundled offers in Spain.

Vodafone also alleged that the deal formed part of an exclusionary strategy by Telefónica, aimed at securing privileged access to Disney+ content in the Spanish market, despite the US company’s initial intention to partner with multiple pay-TV providers.

The CNMC’s ruling does not alter the current market structure, as both Vodafone TV and Orange TV now offer Disney+ content on their platforms under similar conditions to Movistar+.