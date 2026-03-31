Stern signs new deal with SiriusXM (and YouTube)

Howard Stern has – at long last – renewed his contract with US pay-radio operator SiriusXM. As part of the agreement, his daily show will now be available on YouTube, which will make available past episodes of Stern’s output, including some popular editions with the likes of Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus.

Stern has been a daily feature on one of SiriusXM’s channel for 20 years having signed a contract with SiriusXM worth $500 million (€436m) back in 2006. However, the annual $100 million contract expired in December 2025.

Stern, speaking in December, said he was uncertain as to whether he wanted to continue with the show. Whether this was just a negotiating tactic or a genuine intention to cut back is anyone’s guess. What might have influenced him to renew his contract was the number of competing ‘shock jocks’ and podcasters who are eating into his traditional audience which on a good day could reach 20 million listeners.

“I’m happy to announce I figured a way to have it all; more free time and continue to be on the radio,” Howard told his listeners.

The terms of his contract have not been revealed but adding YouTube to his output is likely to prove extremely valuable for Stern.