Australia: Foxtel Business signs beIN Sports deal

Foxtel Business and beIN Sports have announced a new partnership that brings a range of football and tennis events to licensed venues across Australia. Under the agreement, Foxtel Business becomes the exclusive distributor of beIN Sports’ three linear channels in licensed venues, returning LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, EFL and the Carabao Cup, alongside ATP and WTA tennis, Davis Cup, Billie Jean Cup and more to pubs and clubs for the first time in six-months.

Steve O’Connor, Managing Director of Foxtel Retail, Wholesale, and Commercial commented: “This partnership is a major win for licensed venues. Foxtel Business customers can now choose to add beIN Sports to their account without the need for any costly additional equipment or disruptive set up. Simply contact our service team to add the subscription to your Foxtel Business account, and it’ll be on your screens in seconds. beIN Sports brings some of the most in-demand European football and tennis competitions to pubs and clubs, adding more crowd-drawing sport alongside our offering that includes Fox Sports and ESPN – AFL, NRL, Formula 1, Supercars, cricket, golf, Netball, NBL, NBA, MLB, NFL, plus access to Australia’s most regular and the world’s best PPV events. Nothing draws crowds to venues like live sport, and nothing could be easier than bringing in even more patrons by adding beIN Sports through ready-installed Foxtel Business equipment.”