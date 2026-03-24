US bans new foreign-made routers

While people will still be able to use foreign-made routers they already own, the ban applies to all “new device models.”

Any new router made outside the US will now need to be approved by the FCC before it can be sold in the country. In order to get that approval, companies manufacturing routers outside the US must apply for conditional approval in a process that will require the disclosure of the firm’s foreign investors or influence, as well as a plan to bring the manufacturing of the routers to the US.

Certain routers may be exempted from the list if they are deemed acceptable by the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security, the FCC said. Neither agency has yet added any specific routers to its list of equipment exceptions.