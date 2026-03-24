Netflix, Sky Business bring Fury fight to UK pubs

Netflix and Sky Business have announced their first‑ever partnership to deliver a major Netflix boxing event to hospitality venues across the UK and Ireland.

Tyson Fury returns to the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11th, with the full fight card available only on Netflix and exclusively to licensed venues via Sky Business. The day is expected to attract strong demand from sports fans, with major football and golf fixtures coinciding, allowing venues to maximise dwell time and revenue.

Under the deal, Sky Business holds exclusive commercial rights to screen the boxing event in pubs, bars and hospitality venues, with operators required to hold a valid commercial licence. Residential Netflix subscriptions cannot legally be used for public screenings.

Alongside Fury’s comeback, the undercard features a number of top British fighters including Conor Benn and Frazer Clarke, culminating in the British Heavyweight Title bout featuring Jeamie Tshikeva.

Tony Singh, Managing Director of Business Development (Northern Europe) at Netflix, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Sky Business to bring Netflix’s first major UK boxing event to pubs and bars across the country. Expanding on our deep and longstanding partnership with Sky to create exciting new ways for fans to come together and enjoy the action.”

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality at Sky Business, added: “We’re excited to partner with Netflix for the first time to bring this huge boxing event to the on-trade. Fury’s return, a strong undercard and a major British title on the line makes this a standout night for all boxing fans – and a major commercial opportunity for venues to drive footfall and boost revenue.”

Netflix’s first major UK boxing event is available to licensed venues via Sky Business. Venues can access the full fight card by taking out a commercial PPV licence.

Data from Ipsos shows that out‑of‑home sports viewers spend 41 per cent more eating and drinking out each month than non‑sports viewers, while customers spend an average of 19 per cent more per visit when watching live sport in pubs and bars. Nearly nine in ten say live sport gives them more reasons to visit licensed venues and increases the likelihood of return visits.