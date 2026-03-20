ElectricNOW launching upgraded apps

ElectricNOW, the free streaming service in the US from Electric Entertainment, is launching new apps for phones, web, tablets, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and smart televisions. The service is a complete upgrade – with new features, expanded content and now carrying over 60 Live Channels, all available for free.

Kicking it all off is ElectricNOW’s first Original Scripted Series, The Poly Couple, an entertaining look at the complications of navigating love, life, and relationships as a polyamorous couple in Los Angeles.

The Poly Couple will launch with the first three episodes of the nine episode series on April 16th, the same day as the debut of the new upgraded ElectricNOW app. The first two episodes will also be streaming on the ElectricNOW FAST channel that same day with subsequent episodes dropping each week.

Originally launched as a series of shorts on TikTok and YouTube, Daniel and Dana’s unique story, witty writing, and comedic acting instantly attracted a huge following, racking up over half a million views for each episode, with close to 400,000 subscribers. Each episode unapologetically exposes the jealousy, negotiation, awkward encounters, and unexpected intimacy that occurs when loving more than one person—proving that when it comes to relationships, the rules are meant to be rewritten.

“When I first saw their short videos, I was blown away by the uniqueness of their story, the insightful comedic take, and terrific performances. I reached out to them and asked if they would be interested in turning this into a half-hour scripted show for ElectricNOW,” commented Executive Producer Dean Devlin. “It’s been a thrill working with Dana and Daniel bringing this project to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover this original and unique series.”

The launch of the original The Poly Couple series coincides with the expanded services of ElectricNOW streaming platform. More movies and television series have been added along with fresh seasons of Electric Entertainment shows that will make their debut on the app this year, including season 1 of the TNT hit show The Librarians: The Next Chapter, season 3 of the hit Amazon series Leverage: Redemption, and both seasons 1 and 2 of the SyFy breakthrough show The Ark.

Devlin added: “We built ElectricNOW to be a place of community for all of our fans to congregate and hang out together, no log-in or subscription required, and everything for FREE. When we launched, our live channel became the most widely distributed scripted FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel in the US. Now, with more than 60 FAST Channels, there’s more reason than ever to hang out and spend time on ElectricNOW.”