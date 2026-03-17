Spain: Mediaset bans fast-forward

Mediaset España has introduced new restrictions preventing viewers from fast-forwarding through its programmes on major pay-TV platforms, in a move that effectively forces audiences to watch content — and its accompanying advertisements — in a more traditional, linear format.

The measure, reported by El País, affects subscribers of operators such as Movistar Plus, Orange TV and Vodafone TV limiting playback controls on catch-up services, recordings and even programmes restarted from the beginning while still on air.

Features long regarded as standard — including pausing, rewinding and fast-forwarding through content — have been curtailed across Mediaset channels such as Tele 5 and Cuatro as well as thematic outlets like FDF, Divinity and Energy.

The restrictions have been progressively rolled out and brings them in line with most other Spanish platforms. On Movistar, the limitation was introduced on February 16th at Mediaset’s request, while Orange has enforced similar constraints since 2022. Vodafone followed suit in May 2024.

Under the new system, viewers accessing programmes via “last seven days” services or recorded content are no longer able to skip ahead. The same applies when restarting a programme already in progress — a feature previously valued for its flexibility.

The rationale behind the move is seemingly to ensure that audiences are exposed to advertising in full. By removing the ability to skip segments, Mediaset safeguards a key revenue stream at a time when traditional TV faces mounting competition from on-demand platforms.

An alternative remains available through Mediaset Infinity, the group’s own streaming service. There, most content can still be navigated freely, although advertisements cannot be skipped unless users subscribe to the paid, ad-free version.