Smartly acquires Incrmntal measurement platform

Smartly has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Incrmntal, an AI-powered incrementality measurement platform that delivers real-time insights into the incremental impact of marketing investments across channels without relying on user-level data or tracking.

By combining Incrmntal’s real-time incrementality insights with Smartly’s platform that enables advertisers to turn insights into action across channels, Smartly said that marketers can continuously direct investment to what drives business outcomes. The integration will translate incrementality signals into real-time planning and optimisation within Smartly, helping brands and agencies allocate budgets with greater confidence.

“Marketing leaders today are demanding better measurement for performance and accountability,” commented Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. “Incrementality is becoming increasingly important in a world where traditional approaches are challenged to move at the speed of AI and the changing consumer journey. With Incrmntal, Smartly enables marketers to connect what’s happening in their business outcomes in real time with how they optimise media, creative, and campaigns, so they can see performance as it happens and take immediate action.”

Incrmntal’s AI-powered always-on methodology analyses natural fluctuations in campaign activity instead of forcing marketers to exclude audiences, pause campaigns, or run formal experiments. The solution complements marketers’ existing measurement tools, including marketing mix modeling (MMM) and multi-touch attribution (MTA).

Financial terms were not disclosed.