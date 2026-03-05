Study: Advertisers face a ‘Paradox of Plenty’ in measurement

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) and 4As has released findings from a joint study, co-sponsored by Kochava, Nielsen, and TechEdge, examining how major US advertisers evaluate and prioritise media measurement across today’s increasingly complex TV and video ecosystem.

Authored by Sarah Mansfield, Alice Sylvester and Leslie Wood, the study finds that while advertisers have unprecedented access to sophisticated data, analytics and measurement tools, confidence has not advanced at the same pace. The challenge is not a lack of data or data integrity, but the complexity of reconciling multiple systems, methodologies and competing ‘versions of the truth’ across an increasingly fragmented ecosystem defined by platform-specific metrics, incompatible identity systems, differing approaches and the difficulties of dealing with a vast quantity of data sources. Advertisers try to analyse and synthesise a broad set of data inputs measuring the effectiveness of their campaigns, yet still struggle to clearly explain, defend or unify results with full confidence.

Based on a quantitative survey of 197 senior marketers and 16 in-depth executive interviews, the research explores how advertisers prioritise seven major measurement domains – Media Delivery, Media Verification, Audience Delivery, Attention Metrics, Brand Impact, Media Performance and Attribution Metrics – where confidence breaks down, and how expectations will evolve over time. Across all categories, 39 per cent of advertisers ranked Media Performance (encompassing metrics such as CTR, CPA and ROAS) as the single most important domain today.

However, the study shows a growing focus on other measurement categories as well as performance. Advertisers expect Verification, Attention, Audience Delivery, and Brand Impact to grow significantly in importance over the next three to five years, even as confidence in these areas remains uneven due to limited standardisation and lack of interoperability.

Cross-platform measurement and transparency around methodologies are seen as the two largest barriers to effective measurement over the next three to five years, with 43 per cent of advertisers rating each as a major or severe barrier. A full 84 per cent of advertisers foresee the impact of AI on measurement as the most consequential, far more than other potential technology advancements, speaking to the desire for faster interpretation, supplements to panel-based research and relief from the burden of reconciling disparate data sources.

Further, the study outlines four priorities to strengthen advertiser confidence:

Stronger governance through shared definitions and standards

Greater transparency into methodologies and modeling assumptions

Innovation paired with guardrails that support trust and usability

Investment in interoperable, future-ready infrastructure

“The industry has built extraordinary measurement capabilities, but advertiser confidence depends on how well those systems work together,” commented Jon Watts, Managing Director, CIMM. “Advertisers are navigating real challenges around comparability and identity in an increasingly fragmented environment. Encouragingly, they don’t see those barriers as insurmountable. They’re not looking for a single source of truth, but clarity about how different truths relate. The opportunity now is alignment: shared definitions, greater transparency and interoperable systems that make measurement more actionable and trustworthy.”

“To drive real performance, we need more than just innovation–we need accountability,” added Ashwini Karandikar, 4As EVP of Media, Technology, and Data. “​Agencies and their advertiser clients are pushing for a future-ready infrastructure where definitions are unified and methodologies are transparent. By pairing next-gen tools like AI with stronger industry guardrails, we ensure that every dollar is measurable, every assumption is verifiable, and every campaign is optimized against a reconciled, holistic view of the market.”