Italy: DAZN scores World Cup rights

This summer, DAZN will be the only platform broadcasting all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Italy.

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italy, commented: “Broadcasting all FIFA World Cup matches in Italy is a historic milestone for DAZN. The 2026 edition – the first to feature a record number of 48 teams – ushers in an exciting era for global football. We are proud that DAZN will be able to tell this story in full to Italian audiences, while continuing to invest in innovation, editorial quality and premium content.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “The agreement with FIFA to broadcast the world’s most iconic football tournament to passionate football fans in Italy underscores the increasing role DAZN is playing as a key partner for premium sports across the globe. We’re delighted that DAZN will be the go-to broadcaster for the full tournament in Italy”.

“FIFA is fully committed to delivering the most inclusive FIFA World Cup, with 104 matches that will showcase the very best of world football,” added FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “We are pleased that fans in Italy will be able to follow every moment of the tournament on DAZN. Together with the record-breaking FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the continued development of FIFA+, this represents another important step in the strong and successful partnership between FIFA and DAZN.”

Mexico vs South Africa will be the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 which kicks off on June 11th and runs until July 19th. The tournament will be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the US.

Rai has the FTA rights for the World Cup in Italy, and will be broadcasting 35 matches including the opening match, all games featuring the Italian national team (should they qualify), the semi-finals, and the final.

DAZN will also be airing the World Cup in Spain.