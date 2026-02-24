Ofcom to regulate major UK VoD services

Audiences across VoD services with more than 500,000 UK users will benefit from new Ofcom codes designed to protect audiences and improve accessibility.

The government is laying secondary legislation to implement the Media Act 2024, bringing the most popular VoD services in the UK under enhanced regulation by Ofcom. Platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, and the public service broadcaster VoD services such as ITVX and Channel 4, will be required to follow similar Ofcom content rules to those currently in place for traditional broadcasters.

These regulations reflect the significant shift in how audiences choose to watch TV. Two thirds of households subscribe to at least one of Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+, with 85 per cent of people using an on-demand service each month, compared to 67 per cent who watch live TV. Many, especially younger audiences, now bypass TV channels and head straight to streaming services when choosing what to watch.

While licensed television channels must comply with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code and accessibility requirements, such as subtitles, many of the UK’s leading VoD services are not regulated to the same standard. Some are not regulated in the UK at all. This poses a risk to audiences and a lack of consistency across TV and TV-like services.

The government wants to create a more level regulatory playing field and ensure that UK audiences – particularly children and parents – can be confident that protections from harmful material are in place, whether they tune in via traditional channels or a mainstream on-demand service.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy, commented: “We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed. Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV. The Media Act introduced vital updates to our regulatory framework which this government is committed to implementing. By bringing the most popular video-on-demand services under enhanced regulation by Ofcom, we are strengthening protections for audiences, creating a level playing field for industry and supporting our vibrant media sector that continues to innovate and drive growth across the UK.”

The Culture Secretary will designate the most popular VoD platforms with more than 500,000 UK users as ‘Tier 1’ services, meaning they will need to adhere to a new VoD standards code. Similar to the Broadcasting Code, this will ensure that news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive material. Audiences will be able to complain to Ofcom if they see something concerning, and Ofcom will have powers to investigate, and take action, where they consider there has been a breach of the code.

A new VoD accessibility code will set minimum requirements for accessibility features, and services will need to ensure that at least 80 per cent of their total catalogue is subtitled, 10 per cent is audio-described, and 5 per cent is signed. This will bring benefits to people with disabilities, in particular those affecting their sight and/or hearing, and ensures that more content can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ofcom will shortly begin a public consultation on the new VoD standards and accessibility codes, which will be an opportunity for the public and providers to set out their views on the rules that will be within the codes.