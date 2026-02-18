France: M6 plans €80m cost savings

In revealing its 2025 results, French broadcaster M6 Group has announced “a savings plan of €80 million by 2030”, owing to the downward prospects on the advertising market and the progress made possible by AI.

This outlook represents a five-year reduction of “about 8 per cent of the costs” of the group, which posted a net profit down 28.6 per cent in 2025, to €123.4 million.

The savings will focus on the “optimisation of production costs,” as the group will try to simplify processes and decrease technical costs, with effected based on AI tools.

“In a degraded environment, we want to maintain the necessary room to continue our investments in our streaming programmes and activities,” David Larramendy, CEO of the M6 group, explained in a statement.

M6 consolidated turnover stood at €1.26 billion in 2025, down 4.2 per cent year-on-year, which M6 attributed to “a marked decline in the video advertising market in the second half of the year, despite the support of the streaming activity which shows sharply rising revenues (+27 per cent over a year),” with the Group confirming its streaming revenue target of more than €200 million in 2028.

The M6+ streaming platform boasted 29 million unique visitors in the quarter, a 3.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Since January, its distribution, as well as M6 channels has been extended to Prime Video.

Overall, M6 said its 2025 results “illustrate the Group’s ability to reinvent itself, to strengthen attractiveness, while maintaining a high operating margin”, at, the board estimates, 17 per cent.

In 2025, net profit decrease was also partly attributed to the exceptional tax surcharge set up for large companies in the 2025 Finance Law ( which cost €10.6 million alone).