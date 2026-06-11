Paramount’s Thomas named CRO at Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment has announced the appointment of Brendon Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Thomas, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Distribution and Business Development at Paramount Global, will lead revenue generation across the company’s library, recent acquisitions and global content portfolio.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Thomas will set Radial’s overall revenue strategy and align key revenue-generating functions across distribution, licensing, advertising, business development, and new market expansion.

Thomas reports to Radial CEO Jeff Shultz. His organisation includes Co-Heads of Sales Julie Dansker, EVP of Global Licensing and International Distribution, and Daniel Gagliardi, EVP of North American Digital Distribution, along with Matt Katrosar, EVP of Global Advertising and Partnerships. He will deepen Radial’s platform and advertiser relationships, strengthen cross-functional alignment, and open new avenues for revenue growth across the company’s global portfolio.

Thomas commened: “Independent content libraries are entering their most valuable era – platforms need scale, advertisers want premium AVoD inventory, and global FAST is still in early innings. Radial has the catalog, the distribution leadership, and the platform relationships to win this moment. My focus is on accelerating the revenue engine the team has built to put Radial at the forefront of our industry’s transformation. Working with Jeff again, and the opportunity to build upon what Julie, Daniel, and the team have put in place, is why I’m here.”

Thomas joins Radial after more than a decade in streaming distribution. At Paramount Global, he spent the past several years as SVP of Distribution and Business Development leading partnerships with major OEMs and platforms across Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime, BET+, and more. Previously, as Head of Global Distribution for Pluto TV from its early days of 2015 through the service’s 2019 acquisition by Viacom, he helped scale the platform to more than 80 million users.