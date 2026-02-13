Roku FY revenue up 15%

Roku, the streaming specialist, has reported that Full Year 2025 total net revenue stood at $4.73 billion (€3.99bn), up 15 per cent on the previous year. Platform revenue was $4.14 billion, up 18 per cent, and gross profit was $2.07 billion, up 15 per cent.

Streaming hours reached 145.6 billion, up 15 per cent YoY, whilst The Roku Channel was the #2 app on the platform (by engagement) in the US. The company also noted that Q4 2025 marked its biggest quarter ever for Premium Subscriptions net adds, attributed to holiday promotions and improvements to the Roku Experience.

Devices revenue was $171 million in Q4 2025, up 3 per cent YoY, and flat at $592 million for the full year. Q4 Devices revenue and gross profit were slightly above the company outlook, attributed to sales of both players and Roku-made TVs.

In a letter to shareholders, Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, and Dan Jedda, CFO and COO said: “We delivered excellent results in 2025, driven by consistent execution and the differentiation of our leading TV streaming platform. By expanding our Platform monetisation over the last two years, we’ve unlocked new growth engines and achieved record-breaking financial performance. In 2025, we achieved positive net income, expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin by 255 basis points, and reported record Free Cash Flow (TTM), all while continuing to invest in our platform for long-term growth. We repurchased a total of $150 million of shares under our $400 million stock repurchase program, reinforcing our commitment to growing Free Cash Flow per share.

“Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, we are confident in our ability to sustain double-digit Platform revenue growth while continuing to expand both operating and net income margins,” added the letter.