Italy: TV audiences hold firm against streaming

Despite the rise of streaming, YouTube and social media, traditional TV viewership in Italy dropped only slightly in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Data from the 2025 Italian Television Yearbook reveals that the average daily audience reached 8.73 million viewers (down 1.2 per cent), while the prime-time audience stood at 19.6 million (a 1.4 per cent decrease). Italians spend nearly 3h 20m daily watching linear TV, with an average of over 7.6 million daily viewers in 2025 – representing a 2.7 per cent reduction in consumption compared to 2024.

Streaming services, browsing and gaming – categorised as ‘unrecognised’ audiences – maintained a stable daily average of over 1.7 million viewers. Significantly, streamcasting among individuals aged over 65 increased by 10.5 per cent. The prime-time slot attracted over 17.7 million viewers for traditional TV channels and nearly 3.9 million for ‘unrecognised’ platforms.

Connected TVs have surpassed the 50 per cent threshold for the first time, reaching 22.2 million units. It is estimated that 40 per cent of TV consumption in terms of AMR (average viewing audience) is now generated on a Smart TV, a 6 per cent increase over 2024.

Despite a decline in the number of scripted titles, investment in original content is at an all-time high, exceeding €894 million, driven by premium productions and international co-productions. Factual and game shows are experiencing substantial growth in broadcast hours (+44 per cent and +42 per cent respectively), while news and feature programmes have also seen an increase in viewership.

The TV Yearbook was created by Ce.R.T.A. (Research Centre on Television and Audiovisuals) at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, in collaboration with Auditel, Apa, Adjinn, Comscore, Confindustria Radio Televisioni, eMedia, Ipsos, Nielsen, Sensemakers and Upa.