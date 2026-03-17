Tewungwa named CEO of UKTV

UKTV has announced the appointment of Sam Tewungwa as CEO.

Currently Managing Director of UKTV, Tewungwa will take responsibility for the overall strategic direction and performance of the business. He will lead UKTV’s growth across its portfolio of channels and its free streaming service, U, with a focus on strengthening partnerships to increase the scale, reach and distribution of the company’s brands and services.

Marcus Arthur, CEO, BBC Studios – Global Channels & Streaming, commented: “Sam has a deep understanding of UKTV’s business. His commercial instinct, strategic clarity and ability to bring teams together consistently drive results. He anticipates both challenges and opportunities and has a clear view of where we are strong, where we are evolving and where we need to push harder. This is absolutely the right leadership decision for the next phase of UKTV’s growth.”

Tewungwa added: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of UKTV’s next CEO. While there are clear challenges across the market, I am optimistic about the future of our industry and the role UKTV can play within it. We have an exceptional team, much-loved brands, and a culture that is the envy of many across the sector. As part of the BBC Group, we benefit from real scale, ambition and opportunity. I’m confident UKTV will continue to flourish and grow, and I’m excited about what we will achieve together.”

Tewungwa joined BBC Studios in 2013 as Commercial Director for TV Sales before moving into a broader commercial role. He played an integral role in the acquisition of UKTV by BBC Studios following the demerger of the Discovery joint venture. In 2019, he joined the UKTV Board as Chief Commercial Officer, and in 2023 was appointed Managing Director.

During his time at UKTV, Tewungwa has played a pivotal role in securing and strengthening key partnership and distribution agreements, including carriage deals for U with Channel 4, Sky and Virgin. He has also led the renegotiation of advertising sales agreements and overseen the company’s digital transformation.

Tewungwa’s appointment follows the expansion of the remit of current of Arthur, who now leads a global portfolio with responsibility for all BBC Studios global channels and streaming services outside of the United States.

Tewungwa will report to Arthur and takes up the role of Chief Executive Officer on April 1st.