Report: FTTH/B networks pass 295m homes across EU39

The FTTH Council Europe released the latest edition of the European FTTH/B Market Panorama, produced by iDate, providing a update on fibre‑to‑the‑home deployment and adoption across Europe. The report, based on data collected up to September 2025, highlights continued growth in fibre rollout and adoption across the region while signalling a gradual transition toward a more mature phase of market development.

According to the figures, FTTH/B networks now pass approximately 295 million homes across the EU39, representing around 79 per cent household coverage. This marks an increase of roughly 23 million additional premises passed in the past year, confirming that fibre deployment continues to expand across Europe, although the pace of rollout is gradually moderating as several markets approach advanced stages of coverage.

At the same time, fibre adoption continues to accelerate. The number of FTTH/B subscribers across the EU39 reached around 160 million, reflecting more than 13 per cent year‑on‑year growth. The average take‑up rate also increased, reaching approximately 54 per cent, an improvement of slightly more than two percentage points compared to the previous year. This indicates steady progress in converting network availability into active connections, although a significant activation gap remains between infrastructure deployment and subscriber uptake.

Progress is also visible in rural connectivity. Across the EU27 and the UK, around 65 per cent of rural households are now passed by FTTH/B networks, an increase of about two percentage points year on year. This reflects the impact of public funding programmes and targeted deployment initiatives aimed at connecting the most complex and underserved areas.

Looking ahead, the long‑term outlook for fibre in Europe remains strong. According to the 2025-2031 market forecasts, FTTH/B networks could reach around 353 million premises across the EU39 by 2031, with more than 251 million active fibre subscribers expected by that time. These trends confirm the central role fibre will play as the foundation of Europe’s future digital infrastructure.

Francesco Nonno, President of the FTTH Council Europe, commented: “Europe has achieved remarkable progress in fibre deployment, but sustaining investment at this scale requires a stable and forward‑looking policy environment. As policymakers shape the next phase of Europe’s digital framework, initiatives such as the Digital Networks Act and the future Cybersecurity Act will be instrumental in ensuring the financial stability and regulatory certainty needed to support long-term infrastructure investment.”

Vincent Garnier, Director General of the FTTH Council Europe, added: “As Europe approaches high levels of fibre coverage, the focus of the industry is naturally shifting. The next chapter is about ensuring that fibre networks deliver their full economic and societal potential – accelerating adoption, supporting the switch‑off of legacy copper networks, and enabling the digital ecosystems built on top of fibre, from cloud and data centre interconnection to emerging technologies such as AI, immersive media and advanced industrial automation.”