Disney+ now included in Sky TV subscriptions

Sky customers in the UK and Ireland can now access Disney+ as part of their Sky TV subscription. Worth £5.99 a month, eligible new and existing customers will get simple access to Disney+ Standard with Ads or the same saving on Standard and Premium.

The move follows February’s announcement of Sky’s new line-up, bringing Disney+, HBO Max, Hayu and Netflix, alongside Sky TV, together in one single subscription. New customers can get Sky, Disney+, Netflix, as well as HBO Max and Hayu (both coming soon) with Sky Ultimate TV from £24 a month.

Content available on on Disney+ includes popular series Rivals, Paradise, Daredevil: Born Again and FX’s The Bear, as well as blockbuster films such as Disney’s Zootropolis 2 and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Alongside these are some of Disney’s celebrated animated stories, including Moana 2 and classics like Frozen. Together, the lineup spans Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX, 20th Century Studios, 35 seasons of The Simpsons, and more.

Sky Stream and Sky Glass customers with Ultimate TV, Sky Q customers, and Sky Essential TV customers with Sky Cinema can sign up in minutes by using the “Get Disney+” voice command and following the on-screen steps, or by heading to the Sky website.