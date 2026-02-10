iSpot invests in NVIDIA server

iSpot, the cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution company, has announced the launch of iSpot SAGE, an agentic AI-powered that changes how independent measurement can be leveraged to unlock new insights, accelerate workflows, drive better consumer connections and assure advertising effectiveness.

In order for SAGE to generate deep insights from its data, iSpot has made an investment in NVIDIA AI servers, noting that substantial compute is required to extract metadata and storylines from every frame of every ad (2.5 million ads) and to compile themes from every verbatim survey response (~100M verbatims).

Developed over two years with active input and testing from some of America’s top brands, such as General Motors and Airbnb, iSpot SAGE transforms big data from every frame of advertising campaigns, persistent survey-based consumer testing and audience and outcome measurement across the broader ad ecosystem into actionable insights. SAGE will offer brands a holistic view of the marketplace – spanning 185 TV networks, 500 publishers and data from tens of thousands of brands.

“The market has made it clear that a trusted model, grounded in expert data, is the only AI they want for their video investments. iSpot SAGE delivers on this by pairing the productivity gains of AI with a partner who knows their data better than anyone, eliminating the doubt and manual busy work that has plagued campaign optimisation for years,” commented Miles Drayton, Global Director, Marketing Intelligence, General Motors.

“iSpot is the leader in real-time video ad analytics across creative, audience and outcomes,” said Sean Muller, CEO, Founder, iSpot. “Now we are putting our massive proprietary intelligence to work in AI models that the industry can trust, and with our continued mission to modernize the TV marketplace with insights that are fast, accurate and actionable.”

“The primary goal for advertising is driving better connections with our customers and conveying information. iSpot SAGE is a great example of how we’re investing in innovations that drive better emotional resonance and recall,” added Kyler Blackmore, Media Director at Balance of Nature.